Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) has increased by 0.05 when compared to last closing price of 41.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Growth decelerated in Q3 for this timeshare company.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV) is above average at 14.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for HGV is 74.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HGV on December 24, 2023 was 841.78K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

The stock of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a 17.28% rise in the past month, and a 5.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for HGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.51% for HGV stock, with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $59 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HGV Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.97. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Hernandez Carlos, who sale 5,915 shares at the price of $48.00 back on Jul 12. After this action, Hernandez Carlos now owns 11,412 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, valued at $283,920 using the latest closing price.

Wang Mark D, the of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, sale 49,850 shares at $47.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Wang Mark D is holding 545,114 shares at $2,377,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc stands at +9.18. The total capital return value is set at 11.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 15.01, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Based on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV), the company’s capital structure generated 178.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.14. Total debt to assets is 48.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.