Hibbett Inc (HIBB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB) is above average at 8.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hibbett Inc (HIBB) is $69.75, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for HIBB is 11.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIBB on December 24, 2023 was 263.37K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HIBB) stock’s latest price update

Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.11 in comparison to its previous close of 72.09, however, the company has experienced a 0.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Here, we present five small-cap (market capital < $1 billion) stocks, LAKE, VIRC, JAKK, GCT and HIBB, which are poised for growth in 2024.

HIBB’s Market Performance

HIBB’s stock has risen by 0.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.14% and a quarterly rise of 63.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Hibbett Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.31% for HIBB’s stock, with a 41.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIBB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIBB stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HIBB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIBB in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $73 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIBB Trading at 25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIBB rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.24. In addition, Hibbett Inc saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIBB starting from QUINN WILLIAM G, who sale 2,632 shares at the price of $65.27 back on Dec 01. After this action, QUINN WILLIAM G now owns 14,452 shares of Hibbett Inc, valued at $171,791 using the latest closing price.

BLAHNIK RONALD P, the SVP and CIO of Hibbett Inc, sale 2,200 shares at $58.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that BLAHNIK RONALD P is holding 41,979 shares at $129,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.86 for the present operating margin

+32.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hibbett Inc stands at +7.50. The total capital return value is set at 26.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.03. Equity return is now at value 30.46, with 11.72 for asset returns.

Based on Hibbett Inc (HIBB), the company’s capital structure generated 90.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.52. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 129.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hibbett Inc (HIBB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.