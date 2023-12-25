Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HESM is 66.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HESM on December 24, 2023 was 954.46K shares.

HESM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 31.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend growth stocks can provide reliable cash flows and long-term wealth to income investors. In this monthly publication, we screen dividend stocks based on safety, growth, and consistency, which are important for income investors. The five dividend stocks we are touching on today are Altria, Philip Morris International, Manulife Financial Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and NETSTREIT Corp.

HESM’s Market Performance

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has experienced a 2.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a 6.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for HESM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for HESM’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HESM Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.55. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw 6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Global Infrastructure Investor, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $28.59 back on Aug 22. After this action, Global Infrastructure Investor now owns 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $42,885,000 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the Director of Hess Midstream LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $28.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 0 shares at $285,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.05 for the present operating margin

+63.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at +6.58. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return is now at value 33.45, with 2.79 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,177.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.17. Total debt to assets is 80.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,176.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.