Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.49 in relation to its previous close of 14.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that ASYS, CHX and HTLD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 18, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) Right Now?

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) by analysts is $14.00, which is -$0.31 below the current market price. The public float for HTLD is 41.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of HTLD was 317.38K shares.

HTLD’s Market Performance

HTLD’s stock has seen a 4.38% increase for the week, with a 10.59% rise in the past month and a -5.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for Heartland Express, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for HTLD’s stock, with a -4.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTLD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HTLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTLD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTLD Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTLD rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Heartland Express, Inc. saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTLD starting from GERDIN MICHAEL J, who purchase 18,034 shares at the price of $13.70 back on Dec 12. After this action, GERDIN MICHAEL J now owns 57,709 shares of Heartland Express, Inc., valued at $247,017 using the latest closing price.

GERDIN MICHAEL J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Express, Inc., purchase 64,475 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that GERDIN MICHAEL J is holding 452,594 shares at $901,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+15.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heartland Express, Inc. stands at +13.80. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.42. Equity return is now at value 2.96, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD), the company’s capital structure generated 50.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.66. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.