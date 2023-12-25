Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE: HAE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.92 in comparison to its previous close of 85.50, however, the company has experienced a -1.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Products stocks have likely encountered both Haemonetics (HAE) and Stryker (SYK). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE: HAE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE: HAE) is above average at 35.19x. The 36-month beta value for HAE is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HAE is $107.00, which is $19.0 above than the current price. The public float for HAE is 50.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume of HAE on December 24, 2023 was 288.56K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE’s stock has seen a -1.32% decrease for the week, with a 7.34% rise in the past month and a -3.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for Haemonetics Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for HAE’s stock, with a 2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HAE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $90 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HAE Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.91. In addition, Haemonetics Corp. saw 11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Strong Stewart W, who sale 228 shares at the price of $90.65 back on Sep 12. After this action, Strong Stewart W now owns 16,221 shares of Haemonetics Corp., valued at $20,668 using the latest closing price.

Lingamneni Anila, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Haemonetics Corp., sale 2,305 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Lingamneni Anila is holding 14,495 shares at $207,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+50.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corp. stands at +9.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.86. Equity return is now at value 15.81, with 6.62 for asset returns.

Based on Haemonetics Corp. (HAE), the company’s capital structure generated 94.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.59. Total debt to assets is 39.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.