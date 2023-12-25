GXO Logistics Inc (GXO): A Technical Analysis

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GXO is 116.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GXO on December 24, 2023 was 686.07K shares.

GXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has increased by 0.94 when compared to last closing price of 61.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that GXO Logistics reported $2.47 billion in revenue for Q3 2023, an 8% increase from the previous year. Despite slower organic growth, GXO delivered strong operating margin and profitability, with operating income rising by 25%. GXO’s strategic focus on automation and AI is expected to drive margin expansion and boost its long-term financial goals.

GXO’s Market Performance

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has experienced a 1.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.57% rise in the past month, and a 6.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for GXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.25% for GXO’s stock, with a 8.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $74 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GXO Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.70. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc saw 45.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $52.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc, valued at $111,788 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+13.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc stands at +2.19. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 159.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.47. Total debt to assets is 45.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.