Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s (GPMT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GPMT stock has gone up by 5.83%, with a monthly gain of 15.76% and a quarterly surge of 21.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.22% for GPMT’s stock, with a 22.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) by analysts is $6.69, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for GPMT is 50.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GPMT was 463.18K shares.

GPMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) has dropped by -0.48 compared to previous close of 6.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that U.S. equity markets extended their winning streak to an eighth week – the longest in five years – after inflation data both domestically and abroad showed a further cooling of price pressures. Extending its weekly winning streak to the longest since 2017, the S&P 500 posted gains of another 0.9% on the week, lifting the benchmark to within 1% of record highs. Pushing their eight-week rebound to over 25%, the Equity REIT Index gained 0.6% this week, with 9-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.3%.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPMT Trading at 23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc saw 15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPMT starting from TAYLOR JOHN A, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Nov 16. After this action, TAYLOR JOHN A now owns 275,013 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $27,830 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR JOHN A, the President and CEO of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, purchase 4,957 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that TAYLOR JOHN A is holding 269,513 shares at $24,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc stands at -19.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -5.99, with -1.64 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 246.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 70.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.