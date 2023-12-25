Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GTE is 32.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTE on December 24, 2023 was 369.24K shares.

GTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX: GTE) has plunged by -1.20 when compared to previous closing price of 5.84, but the company has seen a 0.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Gran Tierra Energy has experienced consecutive years of reserve growth and double-digit production, making it an attractive investment. The company’s 1P NAV10 is close to $22.45 per share, indicating that it is undervalued compared to its current trading price. Further investments in low-cost labor jurisdictions and ESG initiatives may increase demand for the stock. However, there are risks associated with debt and country-specific factors.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE’s stock has risen by 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.94% and a quarterly drop of -12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.76% for GTE’s stock, with a -11.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GTE Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc saw -41.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Royal Ronald, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 07. After this action, Royal Ronald now owns 19,967 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, valued at $35,530 using the latest closing price.

Ellson Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Ellson Ryan is holding 701,487 shares at $35,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc stands at +19.54. The total capital return value is set at 32.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.66. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 1.45 for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 142.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.74. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.