Globant S.A. (GLOB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, GLOB stock has gone down by -4.07%, with a monthly gain of 9.66% and a quarterly surge of 16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Globant S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for GLOB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is above average at 65.04x. The 36-month beta value for GLOB is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GLOB is $234.19, which is $0.72 above than the current price. The public float for GLOB is 41.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of GLOB on December 24, 2023 was 422.82K shares.

GLOB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) has dropped by -0.68 compared to previous close of 235.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Arturo Langa – Investor Relations Martin Migoya – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Diego Tartara – Chief Technology Officer Patricia Pomies – Chief Operating Officer Juan Urthiague – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Tien-Tsin Huang – JPMorgan Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Jason Kupferberg – BofA Moshe Katri – Wedbush Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Kate Kronstein – William Blair Divya Goyal – Scotiabank Surinder Thind – Jefferies Arturo Langa [Starts Abruptly] Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments on our call today may be deemed forward-looking statements.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOB stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GLOB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLOB in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $230 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLOB Trading at 15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOB fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.20. In addition, Globant S.A. saw 38.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globant S.A. stands at +8.36. The total capital return value is set at 14.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 9.99, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Globant S.A. (GLOB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Globant S.A. (GLOB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.