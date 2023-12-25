Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE)’s stock price has increased by 1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 11.33. However, the company has seen a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that In Q3, 2023, GMRE delivered an improved performance with the underlying FFO finally breaking the momentum of a constant decline. The key reasons for the growth in FFO per share relative to Q2, 2023 lay in the embedded rent escalators and reduced interest costs stemming from successful property sales. GMRE sold an additional property at a cap rate of 5.3%, which is clearly an indicator of high quality portfolio, where the correct value is not reflected in the books.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) is 47.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMRE is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is $10.89, which is -$0.62 below the current market price. The public float for GMRE is 61.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On December 24, 2023, GMRE’s average trading volume was 312.82K shares.

GMRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) has seen a 4.07% increase in the past week, with a 17.57% rise in the past month, and a 27.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for GMRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.23% for GMRE stock, with a simple moving average of 23.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GMRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GMRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on October 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GMRE Trading at 19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMRE rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Global Medical REIT Inc saw 21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMRE starting from MOORE ROSCOE M JR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Jan 10. After this action, MOORE ROSCOE M JR now owns 0 shares of Global Medical REIT Inc, valued at $48,956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Medical REIT Inc stands at +13.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51. Equity return is now at value 3.46, with 1.61 for asset returns.

Based on Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 111.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.68. Total debt to assets is 50.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.