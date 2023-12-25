Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 29.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Identifying potentially habitable planets in the Goldilocks Zone is a primary focus in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Similarly, in dividend investing, there is a Goldilocks Zone where companies take just the right amount of risk with their dividend payouts. The Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings system assigns Dividend Safety grades to predict the likelihood of a dividend cut for a given company.

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Right Now?

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GTY is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GTY is $30.80, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for GTY is 48.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for GTY on December 24, 2023 was 398.44K shares.

GTY’s Market Performance

GTY’s stock has seen a 3.33% increase for the week, with a 2.51% rise in the past month and a 3.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for Getty Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for GTY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.42% for the last 200 days.

GTY Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTY rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.50. In addition, Getty Realty Corp. saw -11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.06 for the present operating margin

+62.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Realty Corp. stands at +54.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.38. Equity return is now at value 8.46, with 4.34 for asset returns.

Based on Getty Realty Corp. (GTY), the company’s capital structure generated 94.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.48. Total debt to assets is 45.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.