Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GATO is 45.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GATO was 355.37K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 6.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-07 that (Kitco News) – Gatos Silver said its Q3 2023 net income was $3.3 million, down 6% from $3.5 million in Q3 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in general and administrative expenses.

GATO’s Market Performance

Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has experienced a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.44% rise in the past month, and a 22.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for GATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.20% for GATO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $6.25 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GATO Trading at 24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc saw 67.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Andres Dale, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Sep 28. After this action, Andres Dale now owns 425,729 shares of Gatos Silver Inc, valued at $128,750 using the latest closing price.

Scott Anthony Michael, the SVP, Corp Dev & Tech Services of Gatos Silver Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Scott Anthony Michael is holding 140,144 shares at $10,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The total capital return value is set at -7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value -0.89, with -0.85 for asset returns.

Based on Gatos Silver Inc (GATO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.