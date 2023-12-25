G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 33.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that The economy has been “on fire” following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With GDP growth at 4.9% in Q3’23 and unemployment easing to 3.7% by November 2023, consumers have started to regain some spending power.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is $30.17, which is -$3.39 below the current market price. The public float for GIII is 39.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GIII on December 24, 2023 was 598.26K shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

The stock of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has seen a -5.22% decrease in the past week, with a 21.42% rise in the past month, and a 39.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for GIII.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.74% for GIII’s stock, with a 57.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GIII Trading at 19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.71. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 144.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from NACKMAN NEAL, who sale 31,762 shares at the price of $35.29 back on Dec 15. After this action, NACKMAN NEAL now owns 55,977 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $1,120,881 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 10,904 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 20,166 shares at $263,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.26. Equity return is now at value -7.28, with -3.77 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.