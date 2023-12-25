Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is 24.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FBRT is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FBRT is 82.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On December 24, 2023, FBRT’s average trading volume was 351.58K shares.

FBRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) has plunged by -0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 14.39, but the company has seen a 1.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Franklin BSP (FBRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago.

FBRT’s Market Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) has experienced a 1.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.53% rise in the past month, and a 4.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for FBRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for FBRT’s stock, with a 8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBRT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FBRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBRT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $13.50 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FBRT Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBRT rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.68. In addition, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. saw 11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBRT starting from ORTALE BUFORD H, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.40 back on May 12. After this action, ORTALE BUFORD H now owns 7,900 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc., valued at $36,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.09 for the present operating margin

+89.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 267.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.82. Total debt to assets is 71.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 283.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.