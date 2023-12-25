Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by analysts is $89.63, which is $21.78 above the current market price. The public float for FOXF is 42.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FOXF was 455.33K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FOXF) stock’s latest price update

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 67.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Vivek Bhakuni – Senior Director, Investor Relations & Business Development Mike Dennison – Chief Executive Officer Dennis Schemm – Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Larry Solow – CJS Securities Jim Duffy – Stifel Anna Glaessgen – B. Riley Mike Swartz – Truist Alex Perry – Bank of America Craig Kennison – Baird Operator Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by.

FOXF’s Market Performance

Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) has seen a 4.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.02% gain in the past month and a -31.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for FOXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for FOXF’s stock, with a -29.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXF Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXF rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.95. In addition, Fox Factory Holding Corp saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXF starting from DUNCAN THOMAS E., who sale 1,427 shares at the price of $111.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, DUNCAN THOMAS E. now owns 8,559 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp, valued at $159,696 using the latest closing price.

Stecher Paul, the (A) of Fox Factory Holding Corp, sale 2,300 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Stecher Paul is holding 16,360 shares at $246,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.39 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Factory Holding Corp stands at +12.81. The total capital return value is set at 18.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.54. Equity return is now at value 14.78, with 10.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 14.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.