FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.72 in relation to its previous close of 40.68. However, the company has experienced a 3.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that FormFactor (FORM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is $40.56, which is -$0.82 below the current market price. The public float for FORM is 76.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FORM on December 24, 2023 was 544.86K shares.

FORM’s Market Performance

FORM’s stock has seen a 3.09% increase for the week, with a 8.92% rise in the past month and a 23.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for FormFactor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.72% for FORM’s stock, with a 26.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FORM Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.58. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw 86.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca, who sale 8,490 shares at the price of $37.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca now owns 11,603 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $318,461 using the latest closing price.

Shahar Shai, the CFO, SVP Global Finance of FormFactor Inc., sale 16,618 shares at $39.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Shahar Shai is holding 77,941 shares at $656,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+40.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value -0.87, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc. (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.87. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.