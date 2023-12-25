First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.65relation to previous closing price of 30.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Andrea Walton – Investor Relations Kevin Riley – President, CEO and Director Marcy Mutch – Executive VP & CFO Michael Lugli – Chief Credit Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Clark – Piper Sandler Chris McGratty – KBW Andrew Terrell – Stephens Zach Westerlind – UBS Jeff Rulis – D.A. Davidson Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is 11.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIBK is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) is $29.29, which is -$1.88 below the current market price. The public float for FIBK is 93.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On December 24, 2023, FIBK’s average trading volume was 651.40K shares.

FIBK’s Market Performance

The stock of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has seen a -1.58% decrease in the past week, with a 23.40% rise in the past month, and a 26.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for FIBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.49% for FIBK stock, with a simple moving average of 19.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIBK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FIBK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FIBK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIBK Trading at 21.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +22.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIBK fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.75. In addition, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIBK starting from Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Dec 14. After this action, Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc now owns 950,753 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., valued at $32,140,000 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT JULIE A, the 10% Owner of First Interstate BancSystem Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $28.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that SCOTT JULIE A is holding 1,149,700 shares at $284,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. stands at +17.48. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.30. Equity return is now at value 9.25, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Based on First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK), the company’s capital structure generated 119.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.36. Total debt to assets is 11.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.