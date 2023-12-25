First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is above average at 20.80x. The 36-month beta value for FFIN is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFIN is $29.20, which is -$1.56 below than the current price. The public float for FFIN is 137.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIN on December 24, 2023 was 563.05K shares.

FFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has surged by 0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 30.57, but the company has seen a 2.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that The headline numbers for First Financial (FFIN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

FFIN’s Market Performance

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) has seen a 2.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.60% gain in the past month and a 21.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.14% for FFIN’s stock, with a 8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FFIN Trading at 16.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.66. In addition, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. saw -10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from Hickox Michelle S, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hickox Michelle S now owns 17,363 shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., valued at $15,750 using the latest closing price.

Nickles Robert Clark Jr, the Director of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., purchase 674 shares at $26.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Nickles Robert Clark Jr is holding 92,386 shares at $17,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. stands at +41.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.29. Equity return is now at value 17.84, with 1.64 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.67. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.