First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC)’s stock price has soared by 0.63 in relation to previous closing price of 23.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) Right Now?

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) is $22.38, which is -$1.47 below the current market price. The public float for FFBC is 93.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFBC on December 24, 2023 was 355.64K shares.

FFBC’s Market Performance

FFBC stock saw an increase of 0.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.91% and a quarterly increase of 21.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for First Financial Bancorp (FFBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.31% for FFBC’s stock, with a 14.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFBC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FFBC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FFBC Trading at 15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFBC rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.40. In addition, First Financial Bancorp saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFBC starting from BARRON WILLIAM G, who sale 14,214 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Dec 19. After this action, BARRON WILLIAM G now owns 74,280 shares of First Financial Bancorp, valued at $340,283 using the latest closing price.

Dennen Richard S, the Chief Corp. Banking Officer of First Financial Bancorp, sale 11,640 shares at $21.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Dennen Richard S is holding 90,350 shares at $250,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Financial Bancorp stands at +28.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 13.01, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.66. Total debt to assets is 10.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.