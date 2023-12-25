First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) has gone up by 1.64% for the week, with a 16.14% rise in the past month and a 28.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for FCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.84% for FCF’s stock, with a 19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) is 10.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FCF is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) is $15.25, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for FCF is 100.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On December 24, 2023, FCF’s average trading volume was 535.05K shares.

FCF) stock’s latest price update

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE: FCF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.65 in relation to its previous close of 15.37. However, the company has experienced a 1.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCF Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.46. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corp. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from Riggle Carrie L, who sale 7,563 shares at the price of $13.21 back on Nov 03. After this action, Riggle Carrie L now owns 46,309 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., valued at $99,907 using the latest closing price.

CHARLEY RAY T, the Director of First Commonwealth Financial Corp., sale 875 shares at $12.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that CHARLEY RAY T is holding 328,550 shares at $10,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corp. stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.28. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.