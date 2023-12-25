Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is above average at 48.15x. The 36-month beta value for RACE is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RACE is $336.52, which is $30.79 above than the current price. The public float for RACE is 121.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume of RACE on December 24, 2023 was 346.44K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

RACE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 336.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-21 that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL, ETR:APC)’s high-concept Vision Pro headset could be wrapped around our faces as early as February next year, according to a Bloomberg article quoting “people with knowledge of the matter”. Chinese production is ramping up, with customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, said these sources.

RACE’s Market Performance

RACE’s stock has fallen by -5.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.13% and a quarterly rise of 16.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.22% for Ferrari N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.02% for RACE’s stock, with a 8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RACE Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $358.26. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw 56.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RACE

Equity return is now at value 47.17, with 15.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.