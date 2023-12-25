Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Stock Observes -0.51% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has gone up by 5.26% for the week, with a 13.69% rise in the past month and a 3.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for EXPO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.91% for EXPO’s stock, with a -0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) Right Now?

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) is $100.50, which is $11.41 above the current market price. The public float for EXPO is 49.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPO on December 24, 2023 was 239.71K shares.

EXPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) has increased by 2.97 when compared to last closing price of 86.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), today announced that it will report third quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended September 29, 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, October 26, 2023. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EXPO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPO Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPO rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.38. In addition, Exponent Inc. saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPO starting from Reitman Maureen T. F., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $78.25 back on Nov 24. After this action, Reitman Maureen T. F. now owns 28,729 shares of Exponent Inc., valued at $156,500 using the latest closing price.

James Bradley A, the Group Vice President of Exponent Inc., sale 600 shares at $78.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that James Bradley A is holding 6,984 shares at $47,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.44 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exponent Inc. stands at +19.94. The total capital return value is set at 36.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.89. Equity return is now at value 30.27, with 17.55 for asset returns.

Based on Exponent Inc. (EXPO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.48. Total debt to assets is 3.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.