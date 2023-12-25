Examining the Volatility of SiriusPoint Ltd’s (SPNT) Stock

The stock of SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has seen a 3.57% increase in the past week, with a 11.53% gain in the past month, and a 15.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for SPNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for SPNT’s stock, with a 20.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) Right Now?

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPNT is 92.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPNT on December 24, 2023 was 572.02K shares.

SPNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has surged by 1.31 when compared to previous closing price of 11.46, but the company has seen a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SPNT Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd saw 96.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from TAN WEI HAN, who purchase 17,054 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAN WEI HAN now owns 18,596 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd, valued at $152,132 using the latest closing price.

TAN WEI HAN, the Director of SiriusPoint Ltd, purchase 1,542 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TAN WEI HAN is holding 1,542 shares at $13,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd stands at -18.37. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.41. Equity return is now at value 11.13, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.