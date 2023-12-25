Evolus Inc (EOLS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EOLS is 44.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.01% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of EOLS was 681.15K shares.

EOLS) stock’s latest price update

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 9.98. However, the company has seen a 0.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

EOLS’s Market Performance

Evolus Inc (EOLS) has seen a 0.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.96% gain in the past month and a 10.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for EOLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for EOLS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOLS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EOLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOLS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EOLS Trading at 12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOLS rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Evolus Inc saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOLS starting from MOATAZEDI DAVID, who sale 31,300 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Dec 08. After this action, MOATAZEDI DAVID now owns 603,944 shares of Evolus Inc, valued at $304,505 using the latest closing price.

MOATAZEDI DAVID, the of Evolus Inc, sale 51,348 shares at $10.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that MOATAZEDI DAVID is holding 635,244 shares at $517,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.09 for the present operating margin

+59.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolus Inc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -66.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.69. Equity return is now at value -1279.29, with -34.94 for asset returns.

Based on Evolus Inc (EOLS), the company’s capital structure generated 402.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.09. Total debt to assets is 41.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 395.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evolus Inc (EOLS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.