Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp (MNTN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MNTN is also noteworthy at 0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MNTN is 13.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of MNTN on December 24, 2023 was 65.00K shares.

MNTN) stock’s latest price update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MNTN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 10.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MNTN’s Market Performance

MNTN’s stock has risen by 0.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.46% and a quarterly rise of 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.19% for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for MNTN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

MNTN Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.17%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTN rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp saw 6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTN

Equity return is now at value -5.65, with -5.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp (MNTN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.