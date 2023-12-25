Everbridge Inc (EVBG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is 0.90.

The average price predicted by analysts for EVBG is $23.70, which is -$0.67 below the current price. The public float for EVBG is 39.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVBG on December 24, 2023 was 479.98K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

EVBG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) has increased by 1.29 when compared to last closing price of 24.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Everbridge’s (EVBG) clientele expands as Dubai Civil Defense chooses its Computer Aided Dispatch platform for improving public safety.

EVBG’s Market Performance

Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has experienced a 3.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.79% rise in the past month, and a 6.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for EVBG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.59% for EVBG’s stock, with a -4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVBG Trading at 15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.42. In addition, Everbridge Inc saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Brickley Patrick, who sale 994 shares at the price of $20.52 back on Dec 01. After this action, Brickley Patrick now owns 110,469 shares of Everbridge Inc, valued at $20,401 using the latest closing price.

HUFF PHILLIP E, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Everbridge Inc, sale 32 shares at $18.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that HUFF PHILLIP E is holding 10,529 shares at $605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Equity return is now at value -4.36, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.