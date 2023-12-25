Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s (PPBI) Stock

The stock of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has seen a -0.10% decrease in the past week, with a 26.33% gain in the past month, and a 33.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for PPBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.30% for PPBI stock, with a simple moving average of 30.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is above average at 11.65x. The 36-month beta value for PPBI is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PPBI is $27.14, which is -$2.08 below than the current price. The public float for PPBI is 93.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of PPBI on December 24, 2023 was 549.57K shares.

PPBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has surged by 0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 28.95, but the company has seen a -0.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Pacific Premier (PPBI) repositions its investment securities portfolio by selling $1.27 billion of AFS securities to reinvest proceeds in higher-yielding earning assets.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PPBI Trading at 27.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.34. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from Karr Michael S, who sale 13,630 shares at the price of $29.35 back on Dec 19. After this action, Karr Michael S now owns 34,580 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., valued at $400,040 using the latest closing price.

Wright Lori R, the Sr. EVP, Deputy CFO of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $29.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wright Lori R is holding 27,462 shares at $385,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. stands at +32.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.18. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.