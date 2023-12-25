Evaluating the Impact of 2.02 Increase on Consol Energy Inc’s (CEIX) Stock

The stock of Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) has seen a 4.90% increase in the past week, with a -1.07% drop in the past month, and a 5.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for CEIX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for CEIX’s stock, with a 30.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) Right Now?

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) by analysts is $106.67, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for CEIX is 30.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.83% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CEIX was 524.96K shares.

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) has increased by 2.02 when compared to last closing price of 100.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital cut its stakes in its top two holdings, U.S. housebuilder Green Brick Partners and Pennsylvania coal miner Consol Energy, and instead plowed millions into gold in the third quarter, the New York hedge fund’s 13-F filings show.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CEIX Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.15. In addition, Consol Energy Inc saw 58.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Brock James A, who sale 6,669 shares at the price of $102.55 back on Dec 20. After this action, Brock James A now owns 526,682 shares of Consol Energy Inc, valued at $683,936 using the latest closing price.

Brock James A, the Chief Executive Officer of Consol Energy Inc, sale 5,047 shares at $99.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Brock James A is holding 533,351 shares at $502,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consol Energy Inc stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 62.18, with 25.71 for asset returns.

Based on Consol Energy Inc (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.