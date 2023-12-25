Evaluating the Impact of 1.27 Increase on Farmland Partners Inc’s (FPI) Stock

The stock of Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) has seen a -1.54% decrease in the past week, with a 2.65% gain in the past month, and a 23.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for FPI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for FPI’s stock, with a 13.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) Right Now?

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for FPI is 43.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.99% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FPI was 460.95K shares.

FPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) has increased by 1.27 when compared to last closing price of 12.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITs are priced at their lowest valuations in over a decade. And many of them are buying back shares to create value. I highlight 2 of my favorite opportunities.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FPI Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc saw 2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Pittman Paul A, who purchase 31,048 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Sep 29. After this action, Pittman Paul A now owns 1,298,505 shares of Farmland Partners Inc, valued at $319,403 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Executive Chairman of Farmland Partners Inc, purchase 2,774 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,267,457 shares at $28,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Equity return is now at value 3.67, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.