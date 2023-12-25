Evaluating the Impact of -0.55 Increase on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp’s (SOLO) Stock

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has gone down by -1.68% for the week, with a -9.61% drop in the past month and a -43.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.51% for SOLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for SOLO’s stock, with a -37.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOLO is 2.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) is $0.50, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for SOLO is 113.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On December 24, 2023, SOLO’s average trading volume was 490.47K shares.

SOLO) stock’s latest price update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that 2023 is almost over and electric vehicle (EV) producers are likely happy about it. After all, this year hasn’t been the strongest for the sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3854. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp saw -40.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOLO starting from KROLL JERRY, who sale 100 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Dec 14. After this action, KROLL JERRY now owns 318,487 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp, valued at $40 using the latest closing price.

KROLL JERRY, the Director of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp, sale 2,430 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that KROLL JERRY is holding 318,587 shares at $972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp stands at -1815.77. The total capital return value is set at -52.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.52. Equity return is now at value -34.98, with -32.56 for asset returns.

Based on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.