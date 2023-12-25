Evaluating the Impact of 0.41 Increase on Lear Corp.’s (LEA) Stock

In the past week, LEA stock has gone up by 2.90%, with a monthly gain of 6.01% and a quarterly surge of 5.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Lear Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for LEA’s stock, with a 3.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEA is $167.10, which is $25.75 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume for LEA on December 24, 2023 was 629.36K shares.

LEA) stock’s latest price update

Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.41relation to previous closing price of 140.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and related matters on February 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $177 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEA Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.39. In addition, Lear Corp. saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from Esposito Carl A., who sale 10,310 shares at the price of $155.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Esposito Carl A. now owns 9,105 shares of Lear Corp., valued at $1,598,050 using the latest closing price.

Orsini Frank C, the EVP & President, Seating of Lear Corp., sale 12,332 shares at $155.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Orsini Frank C is holding 7,809 shares at $1,916,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corp. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 12.28, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corp. (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lear Corp. (LEA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.