Euronet Worldwide Inc’s (EEFT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) has seen a 7.39% increase in the past week, with a 16.52% gain in the past month, and a 25.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for EEFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.84% for EEFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) is 19.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EEFT is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) is $101.90, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for EEFT is 43.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On December 24, 2023, EEFT’s average trading volume was 472.99K shares.

EEFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 102.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Euronet (EEFT) remains well-poised for growth, attributable to impressive top-line growth as a result of solid segment contributions. Buyouts act as a means to upgrade its capabilities.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $115 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EEFT Trading at 20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +16.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.73. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from Brown Michael J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $120.69 back on May 22. After this action, Brown Michael J now owns 1,487,361 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc, valued at $6,034,565 using the latest closing price.

Fountas Nikos, the CEO, EFT EMEA Division of Euronet Worldwide Inc, sale 4,280 shares at $103.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Fountas Nikos is holding 31,529 shares at $441,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.47 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronet Worldwide Inc stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 13.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.21. Equity return is now at value 25.75, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.65. Total debt to assets is 32.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.