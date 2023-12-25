Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is 32.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZGN is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZGN is 52.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On December 24, 2023, ZGN’s average trading volume was 361.48K shares.

The stock of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) has decreased by -0.69 when compared to last closing price of 11.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Post Capital Market Day, Zegna group CAGR topline is estimates at >10% with an increase adj. EBIT of approximately 20%. Zegna has space to grow on sales density, new store openings, and Tom Ford Chinese entry. After an excessive de-rating and with higher growth estimates, Zegna is back to being a Buy.

ZGN’s Market Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has seen a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -17.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for ZGN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for ZGN’s stock, with a -11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $11.60 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZGN Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 11.74, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.39. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.