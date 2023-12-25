EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Experiences 7.25% Monthly Change

In the past week, EPR stock has gone up by 2.20%, with a monthly gain of 7.25% and a quarterly surge of 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.54% for EPR’s stock, with a 12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is above average at 25.06x. The 36-month beta value for EPR is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EPR is $47.95, which is -$0.45 below than the current price. The public float for EPR is 73.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on December 24, 2023 was 624.98K shares.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 48.52, however, the company has experienced a 2.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that REITs are today offering a historic opportunity. Rents keep on rising, balance sheets are stronger than ever, but valuations are heavily discounted. Here are 5 REITs to add to your Christmas shopping list.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $51 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPR Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.44. In addition, EPR Properties saw 28.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Trimberger Lisa G, who sale 5,933 shares at the price of $46.39 back on Dec 06. After this action, Trimberger Lisa G now owns 0 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $275,227 using the latest closing price.

Mater Tonya L., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of EPR Properties, sale 5,000 shares at $44.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Mater Tonya L. is holding 42,723 shares at $223,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.75, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.