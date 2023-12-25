Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC): A Technical Analysis

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE: EVC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 378.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) is $9.67, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for EVC is 59.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVC on December 24, 2023 was 244.48K shares.

EVC stock's latest price update

EVC’s Market Performance

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) has experienced a 1.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.66% rise in the past month, and a 17.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for EVC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for EVC’s stock, with a -5.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVC Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVC rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Entravision Communications Corp. saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVC starting from Christenson Michael J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Nov 08. After this action, Christenson Michael J now owns 1,302,170 shares of Entravision Communications Corp., valued at $385,000 using the latest closing price.

Christenson Michael J, the Chief Executive Officer of Entravision Communications Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Christenson Michael J is holding 1,202,170 shares at $57,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.21 for the present operating margin

+19.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entravision Communications Corp. stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 0.45, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.04. Total debt to assets is 28.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.