Enovis Corp (ENOV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENOV is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ENOV is 49.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENOV on December 24, 2023 was 713.53K shares.

Enovis Corp (NYSE: ENOV)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 56.57. However, the company has seen a 6.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Enovis (ENOV) points to a 43.8% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

ENOV’s Market Performance

Enovis Corp (ENOV) has experienced a 6.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.41% rise in the past month, and a 5.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for ENOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.80% for ENOV’s stock, with a 4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENOV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ENOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENOV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $70 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENOV Trading at 16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENOV rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.80. In addition, Enovis Corp saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENOV starting from KLECKNER JOHN, who sale 174 shares at the price of $59.18 back on Aug 07. After this action, KLECKNER JOHN now owns 4,218 shares of Enovis Corp, valued at $10,297 using the latest closing price.

KLECKNER JOHN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Enovis Corp, sale 67 shares at $65.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that KLECKNER JOHN is holding 4,392 shares at $4,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.71 for the present operating margin

+47.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovis Corp stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.77. Equity return is now at value -3.28, with -2.54 for asset returns.

Based on Enovis Corp (ENOV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.85. Total debt to assets is 7.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enovis Corp (ENOV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.