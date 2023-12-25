Enhabit Inc (EHAB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.09 in relation to its previous close of 10.69. However, the company has experienced a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jordan Loyd – Mergers & Acquisitions Director, Corporate Development Barb Jacobsmeyer – President and Chief Executive Officer Crissy Carlisle – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Joanna Gajuk – Bank of America Whit Mayo – Leerink Partners Jamie Perse – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I’d like to inform all participants that their lines will be in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for EHAB is 44.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.57% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of EHAB was 678.14K shares.

EHAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Enhabit Inc (EHAB) has seen a 1.52% increase in the past week, with a 5.74% rise in the past month, and a -10.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for EHAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for EHAB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EHAB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EHAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EHAB Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHAB rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Enhabit Inc saw -18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHAB starting from Bolton Jeffrey, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.61 back on May 26. After this action, Bolton Jeffrey now owns 19,597 shares of Enhabit Inc, valued at $23,220 using the latest closing price.

SHAW L EDWARD JR, the Director of Enhabit Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SHAW L EDWARD JR is holding 38,989 shares at $119,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+47.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enhabit Inc stands at -3.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -8.78, with -4.32 for asset returns.

Based on Enhabit Inc (EHAB), the company’s capital structure generated 84.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.74. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enhabit Inc (EHAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.