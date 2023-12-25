Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) Stock Sees a2.28 Increase

In the past week, EPAC stock has gone up by 10.81%, with a monthly gain of 17.77% and a quarterly surge of 23.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.68% for EPAC’s stock, with a 22.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) Right Now?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EPAC is 53.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPAC on December 24, 2023 was 391.53K shares.

EPAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) has surged by 2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 32.07, but the company has seen a 10.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAC stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for EPAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPAC in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $35 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPAC Trading at 15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAC rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, Enerpac Tool Group Corp saw 28.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.19 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerpac Tool Group Corp stands at +8.97. The total capital return value is set at 14.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.59. Equity return is now at value 19.98, with 8.51 for asset returns.

Based on Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.66. Total debt to assets is 33.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.