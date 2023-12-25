Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has increased by 1.23 when compared to last closing price of 31.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that ARI, ENR and MRTN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 19, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) Right Now?

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for ENR is 66.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENR on December 24, 2023 was 675.93K shares.

ENR’s Market Performance

The stock of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has seen a 1.29% increase in the past week, with a 3.41% rise in the past month, and a -1.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for ENR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for ENR’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ENR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENR Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.43. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from Vauth Robin, who sale 2,919 shares at the price of $31.64 back on Nov 20. After this action, Vauth Robin now owns 3,780 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc, valued at $92,357 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Equity return is now at value 82.33, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.