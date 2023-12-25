Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 66.52. However, the company has seen a 2.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) Right Now?

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Encompass Health Corp (EHC) by analysts is $81.11, which is $13.93 above the current market price. The public float for EHC is 98.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of EHC was 643.15K shares.

EHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Encompass Health Corp (EHC) has seen a 2.55% increase in the past week, with a 1.70% rise in the past month, and a -4.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for EHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for EHC’s stock, with a 4.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EHC Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.83. In addition, Encompass Health Corp saw 12.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, who sale 11,215 shares at the price of $63.39 back on Nov 13. After this action, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E now owns 116,293 shares of Encompass Health Corp, valued at $710,919 using the latest closing price.

Charbonneau Elissa Joy, the Chief Medical Officer of Encompass Health Corp, sale 8,294 shares at $69.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Charbonneau Elissa Joy is holding 23,081 shares at $577,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corp stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 25.71, with 6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corp (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 228.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.55. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Encompass Health Corp (EHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.