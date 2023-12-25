Elme Communities (ELME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) has increased by 0.90 when compared to last closing price of 14.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Multifamily REIT, Elme Communities, reported generally positive quarterly results with reaffirmed full-year guidance. ELME also updated investors on a large community acquisition in their fast-growing Atlanta market. While the acquisition increased overall leverage, ELME’s debt profile still allows for greater financial flexibility than its peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELME is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELME is $15.67, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for ELME is 86.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELME on December 24, 2023 was 652.24K shares.

ELME’s Market Performance

ELME stock saw an increase of 0.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.34% and a quarterly increase of 4.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Elme Communities (ELME). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.16% for ELME’s stock, with a -5.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELME stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ELME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELME in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELME Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELME rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, Elme Communities saw -18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elme Communities stands at -14.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.35, with -2.82 for asset returns.

Based on Elme Communities (ELME), the company’s capital structure generated 43.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elme Communities (ELME) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.