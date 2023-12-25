Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s (DYN) Stock: A 10.46% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, DYN stock has gone down by -0.39%, with a monthly gain of 20.25% and a quarterly surge of 45.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.65% for Dyne Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.46% for DYN’s stock, with a 16.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DYN is 31.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DYN on December 24, 2023 was 630.55K shares.

DYN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has increased by 3.52 when compared to last closing price of 12.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that After dropping to 52-week lows, the markets have been rallying lately. That has traders and investors scrambling for cheap stocks under $20 to buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at 31.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Scalzo Richard William, who sale 2,376 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 14. After this action, Scalzo Richard William now owns 124,228 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $28,560 using the latest closing price.

Farwell Wildon, the Chief Medical Officer of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sale 978 shares at $10.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Farwell Wildon is holding 169,096 shares at $10,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -82.44 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.