Dover Corp. (DOV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 152.48. However, the company has seen a 0.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOV is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOV is $164.00, which is $11.06 above the current price. The public float for DOV is 139.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOV on December 24, 2023 was 831.27K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV stock saw an increase of 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.38% and a quarterly increase of 7.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Dover Corp. (DOV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for DOV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.33. In addition, Dover Corp. saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 35,938 shares of Dover Corp., valued at $1,988,000 using the latest closing price.

Kosinski Anthony K, the VP Tax of Dover Corp., sale 664 shares at $141.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kosinski Anthony K is holding 5,333 shares at $94,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corp. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 9.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corp. (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dover Corp. (DOV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.