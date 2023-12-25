Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) Stock Observes 15.87% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has seen a 2.45% increase in the past week, with a 10.92% gain in the past month, and a 6.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.37% for DPZ’s stock, with a 15.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) is above average at 28.02x. The 36-month beta value for DPZ is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DPZ is $427.82, which is $17.98 above than the current price. The public float for DPZ is 34.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume of DPZ on December 24, 2023 was 667.41K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has jumped by 0.25 compared to previous close of 408.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-21 that Domino’s is the world’s biggest pizza company, but it owns few locations itself. The company provides a compelling package to franchisees, allowing it to earn high-margin fees.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $466 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $398.45. In addition, Dominos Pizza Inc saw 18.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from PRICE LISA V, who sale 4,940 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, PRICE LISA V now owns 4,028 shares of Dominos Pizza Inc, valued at $1,729,000 using the latest closing price.

BALLARD ANDY, the Director of Dominos Pizza Inc, sale 428 shares at $350.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BALLARD ANDY is holding 2,307 shares at $149,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominos Pizza Inc stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.