Dole plc (DOLE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE)’s stock price has increased by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 12.17. However, the company has seen a 3.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that DOLE, FMX and GFF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 12, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) Right Now?

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DOLE is 61.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOLE on December 24, 2023 was 542.63K shares.

DOLE’s Market Performance

DOLE’s stock has seen a 3.27% increase for the week, with a 7.05% rise in the past month and a 4.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for Dole plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for DOLE’s stock, with a 0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOLE Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOLE rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Dole plc saw 27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dole plc stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 11.62, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dole plc (DOLE), the company’s capital structure generated 140.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 35.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dole plc (DOLE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.