Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) has jumped by 2.09 compared to previous close of 9.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Strengthening fundamentals: Definitive Healthcare shows steady revenue growth at 10% and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins. CRPO growth is slowing to a controlled rate and stabilizing, which indicates the end of client churn that took place over past 2 years. Valuation outlook: Fair price potential around $9.0, signaling a 25% upside from current $7.18.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DH is 48.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.65% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of DH was 836.87K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH stock saw an increase of 11.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.77% and a quarterly increase of 23.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.91% for DH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DH Trading at 27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from SEA VII Management, LLC, who sale 6,656 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Aug 24. After this action, SEA VII Management, LLC now owns 1,441,657 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp, valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp, sale 6,240 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 1,743,478 shares at $56,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.24 for the present operating margin

+62.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp stands at -3.24. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61. Equity return is now at value -20.24, with -9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.52. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.