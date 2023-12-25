Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) is 29.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DECK is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) is $712.89, which is $19.2 above the current market price. The public float for DECK is 25.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On December 24, 2023, DECK’s average trading volume was 385.09K shares.

DECK) stock’s latest price update

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.48 in relation to previous closing price of 704.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Apparel companies are making solid endeavors with regard to assortments and clothing that fit well with evolving trends.

DECK’s Market Performance

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) has seen a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.67% gain in the past month and a 35.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for DECK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for DECK’s stock, with a 30.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $709 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DECK Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $690.89. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corp. saw 73.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Stefano Caroti, who sale 14,725 shares at the price of $687.46 back on Dec 06. After this action, Stefano Caroti now owns 49,036 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp., valued at $10,122,784 using the latest closing price.

DEVINE MICHAEL F III, the Director of Deckers Outdoor Corp., sale 4,000 shares at $587.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that DEVINE MICHAEL F III is holding 8,088 shares at $2,348,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corp. stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 34.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.15. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 23.05 for asset returns.

Based on Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), the company’s capital structure generated 13.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.25. Total debt to assets is 9.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.