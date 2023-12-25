CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) is $221.68, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for CYBR is 40.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBR on December 24, 2023 was 522.88K shares.

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.09 in relation to its previous close of 215.30. However, the company has experienced a 5.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that CyberArk Software is a cybersecurity company that aims to make the world safer through its identity security solutions. The company’s stock price has been on the rise, reaching near its 52-week high at $204.53 but remains an opportunity as we expect it to go higher. CyberArk’s strong financial performance, global customer base, and subscription revenue model contribute to its growth potential.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has seen a 5.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.63% gain in the past month and a 31.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for CYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 36.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $255 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYBR Trading at 17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.33. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd saw 67.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+78.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value -14.18, with -5.41 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 89.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.