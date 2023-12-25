Crane NXT Co (CXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Crane NXT Co (NYSE: CXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CXT is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CXT is 48.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXT on December 24, 2023 was 346.37K shares.

CXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crane NXT Co (NYSE: CXT) has surged by 1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 58.30, but the company has seen a 10.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Crane NXT (CXT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

CXT’s Market Performance

CXT’s stock has risen by 10.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.56% and a quarterly rise of 4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Crane NXT Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.88% for CXT’s stock, with a 12.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXT Trading at 13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXT rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.27. In addition, Crane NXT Co saw 69.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXT starting from Gallo Kurt F., who sale 11,920 shares at the price of $52.09 back on Dec 01. After this action, Gallo Kurt F. now owns 0 shares of Crane NXT Co, valued at $620,913 using the latest closing price.

MITCHELL MAX H, the Director of Crane NXT Co, sale 5,282 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that MITCHELL MAX H is holding 322,628 shares at $269,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+39.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane NXT Co stands at +11.88. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.20. Equity return is now at value 23.83, with 9.88 for asset returns.

Based on Crane NXT Co (CXT), the company’s capital structure generated 70.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 30.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crane NXT Co (CXT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.