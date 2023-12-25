CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CRMD is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRMD is $14.25, which is $10.5 above than the current price. The public float for CRMD is 53.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.51% of that float. The average trading volume of CRMD on December 24, 2023 was 856.82K shares.

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.88 in relation to its previous close of 3.61. However, the company has experienced a 13.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-15 that The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved CorMedix’s antimicrobial drug that aims to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients with kidney disease, the regulator said.

CRMD’s Market Performance

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has experienced a 13.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.46% rise in the past month, and a 1.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for CRMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.27% for CRMD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRMD Trading at 10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, CorMedix Inc saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from DUNTON ALAN W, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Dec 15. After this action, DUNTON ALAN W now owns 15,250 shares of CorMedix Inc, valued at $9,900 using the latest closing price.

DUNTON ALAN W, the Director of CorMedix Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that DUNTON ALAN W is holding 12,250 shares at $10,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46819.91 for the present operating margin

-225.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc stands at -45409.90. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -57.05, with -51.85 for asset returns.

Based on CorMedix Inc (CRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,963.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.

Conclusion

In summary, CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.